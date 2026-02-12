CBSE to hold live webcast for 10th, 12th exams 2026 on Feb 13: Where and how to watch

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold a live webcast for school principals and heads of institutions on February 14, 2026, from 3 pm to 4 pm, as per an official notice issued by the Board. The session will be conducted online and will focus on modalities related to the conduct of the 2026 board examinations and evaluation processes.

The CBSE Board examinations 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 are set to begin on February 17. While the Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 11, the Class 12 examinations will end on April 10. Approximately 46 lakh students from India and 26 other countries are expected to appear for the examinations this year.

Why CBSE is organising the session

The Board has stated that the webcast is being organised to ensure clarity and uniformity in the conduct of examinations and evaluation. With a large number of candidates appearing across centres in India and abroad, CBSE has emphasised the need for coordinated implementation of examination guidelines and evaluation procedures.

The session is also aimed at briefing school heads on new initiatives introduced this year and on measures to ensure error-free and timely evaluation of answer scripts.

CBSE webcast on dual-exam scheme, OSM: Where and how to watch?

The CBSE webcast on the dual-exam scheme for Class 10 and the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) will be streamed live through the official CBSE YouTube channel, as mentioned in the notice.

Principals and heads of schools have been instructed to access the session using the direct YouTube link shared by the Board and ensure they log in at the scheduled time.

Key changes announced for 2026

This year, CBSE has introduced several changes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and stakeholder feedback.

Second Board Examination for Class 10 : For the first time, CBSE will conduct a second Board examination for Class 10 from May 15, 2026, spanning about 15 days. The move follows recommendations under NEP 2020 to provide students with additional opportunities.

: For the first time, CBSE will conduct a second Board examination for Class 10 from May 15, 2026, spanning about 15 days. The move follows recommendations under NEP 2020 to provide students with additional opportunities. Section-wise Question Papers: Science and Social Science papers have been divided into sections. In Science, the subjects include Physics, Chemistry and Biology. In Social Science, sections cover History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Students will answer section-wise, and evaluation will be done by subject-specific examiners.

Science and Social Science papers have been divided into sections. In Science, the subjects include Physics, Chemistry and Biology. In Social Science, sections cover History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Students will answer section-wise, and evaluation will be done by subject-specific examiners. On-Screen Marking (OSM): Class 12 answer books will be evaluated through the On-Screen Marking system for the first time. Class 10 evaluation will continue in physical mode.

The Board has also updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for evaluation. It has reduced the number of answer books allotted per evaluator to allow more time for quality assessment.

Capacity building programmes for evaluators have been planned, along with short instructional videos to guide them. Evaluation is scheduled to be completed within eight to 10 days, compared to 10–12 days in previous years.

Separate notice on relieving teachers for evaluation

In a separate communication to schools, CBSE said that error-free evaluation depends on the “devotion, sincerity and availability of qualified evaluators.” Principals and school managements have been directed to relieve teachers immediately upon receiving instructions from the Regional Office.

Teachers are to be relieved full-time for all days of evaluation in their subject. Relieving certificates must be issued as per the prescribed annexure. The notice states that principals must relieve teachers with full responsibility, ensuring that they are qualified and competent under CBSE norms. Schools have also been asked to relieve teachers in proportion to the number of students sponsored for Board examinations.

The Board clarified that relieving teachers after completion of evaluation will be the responsibility of the Chief Nodal Supervisor, who will issue the relevant relieving certificates.

CBSE warned that non-compliance would invite strict action. Any deviation will be treated as an attempt to vitiate the evaluation process. The results of the school may not be declared in case of non-adherence. Further action may be taken under the Examination and Affiliation Bye-Laws of the Board.

Stressing collective responsibility, CBSE said that if any student suffers due to non-compliance, schools must remember that the student is their own and it is their duty to ensure fairness and accuracy in evaluation.

With the introduction of on-screen marking for Class 12 and tighter monitoring of evaluator deployment, the Board has signalled a shift towards standardised and technology-driven assessment, while reinforcing accountability at the school level ahead of the 2026 examinations.