CBSE likely to release dates for improvement, Class 10 and 12 compartment exams today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release dates for improvement and compartment exams today. The board informed the Supreme Court that the improvement, compartment exam will be conducted in September-end, and a notification will be released today. The apex court was hearing a plea to cancel the compartment exams, and has scheduled September 10 for the next hearing.

CBSE had earlier in Supreme Court said that the compartmental exam facility will be given to students who have failed as well as those who are not happy with the marks given on the basis of a new assessment scheme. CBSE also informed that the compartment exams will be held maintaining the COVID-19 guidelines.

The board earlier stated that if the compartment exams are not conducted, the future of a large number of candidates will be adversely affected. It stated that even as the board was receiving requests for not holding compartmental exams, these requests cannot be acceded by the CBSE.

Meanwhile, there are students and parents who had questioned board’s decision to conduct the exam risking the lives of students. The All India Students Association (AISA) wrote a letter to the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking cancellation of these exams. The letter read, “Students feel wronged as a large number of candidates have been granted marks without having to sit for exams. They have been given extremely generous marks without having to perform.” AISA claims that students are demanding grace marks or promotion based on internal assessment.

