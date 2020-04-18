CBSE likely to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 due to lockdown

“CBSE is assessing the situation and loss of time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and inform in due course of time,” said an official “CBSE is assessing the situation and loss of time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and inform in due course of time,” said an official

As classes were suspended for over months due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21. “NCERT has come out with revised activities calendar for 1-8, CBSE is assessing the situation and loss of time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and inform in due course of time,” said a board official.

The National Council of Educational Research And Training, NCERT has recently released alternative academic calendar for classes 1 to 12 to enable students to learn quality and standardized curriculum from home. In the initial state, the calendar is prepared for four weeks and can be extended further, depending upon the situation.

NCERT in an official statement said that since not every teacher and student have access to virtual classroom facilities, “activities are designed and presented in such a way that many activities can be conducted by the parents and students on their own after talking to teachers over (the) phone”

The calendar claims NCERT includes not generic guidelines, subject-specific activities, as well as detailed material on the use of different technological and social media tools to reduce stress and anxiety. Activities related to art education and health and physical education and learning resources along with textbooks are also included in the same.

The calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/ chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.

