CBSE likely to hold remaining Class 12 board exams in first half of July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to hold the remaining Class 12 papers in the first two weeks of July, The Indian Express had learned. The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to announce the revised examination schedule this week

The government, sources said, has decided that the Class 12 Board exams should finish before JEE Main is conducted. The entrance test for admission to NITs will be held over five days between July 18 and 23. CBSE has been asked to wrap up its remaining papers before that

On April 1, CBSE had announced that it will conduct exams for 29 subjects out of the approximately 90 that were left around the time the nationwide lockdown was imposed. For Class 10, only exams for students of North East Delhi, who could not appear for the examination due to the riots, will be held.

For Class 12, CBSE will conduct exams for business studies, geography, Hindi (core), Hindi (elective), home science, sociology, computer science (old), computer science (new), information practice (old), information practice (new), information technology and bio-technology. That apart, all the tests that Class 12 students of North East Delhi could take because of the riots.

CBSE is also working on resuming the evaluation of answer scripts, which was stopped in March due to the nationwide lockdown. One of the options being considered is to deliver the answer scripts to the examiners at home.

The results for the 29 Class 12 exams will most likely be announced by August-end, before the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the merit list for JEE Advanced.

The IIT Counselling process hinges on when CBSE and respective state boards announce results for the class 12 board exams. To seek admission to one of the IITs, aspirants who have cleared JEE Advanced should have also secured at least 75 per cent marks in their board exams or they should be in the top 20 percentile of their respective board results.

JEE Advanced has been scheduled on August 23. IITs usually take about two weeks to declare the All India Rank (AIR) for the test. However, IIT-Delhi, the organising institute for the entrance exam this year, is working on shortening the evaluation time period.

