CBSE ‘leaked question papers’ videos go viral, FIR registered

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has registered an FIR against alleged fake videos streaming on YouTube and other social media platforms claiming to have access to original question papers of class 12 accountancy, chemistry, English and class 10 mathematics and science papers.

In an official release, the CBSE said, “The papers on these websites have been scrutinized and 100% have been found to be fake.” The board stated that fake information is being circulated to “thwart the good efforts of the board and to create panic and confusion among the students”

An FIR has been registered against the “unscrupulous persons” who have circulated ‘false’ video “for personal and professional gains”, according to the CBSE.

CBSE has also written to the Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provisions of IPC and IT Act.

Last year, there were reports of CBSE question papers being leaked on social media. One of the reports was later confirmed as CBSE Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics exams were leaked. Over 20 lakh candidates were affected due to this.

The board had released instructions to all the students and parents to be aware of fake news regarding the paper leaks, availability of question papers prior to the examinations on various platforms including social media class 10 and class 12 board exams.

The board this year claims to tighten its security measures. It has introduced TETRA — theory evaluation trend analysis — a system which facilitates real-time evaluation monitoring and also allows trend analysis and visualisation of scoring patterns by students in different regions, cities and across different sets.

Among other initiatives, CBSE has launched exam centre locator app, geo-tagged time-based tracking and monitoring of confidential materials, live web streaming from exam centres.