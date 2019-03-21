Toggle Menu
CBSE uploads podcast on Class 10, 12 exam evaluation process on new ‘Shiksha Vani’ app

At the moment, the podcast is only available on Google play store for Android phone users. The CBSE has launched the first podcast episode related to the process of evaluation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched a podcast app ‘Shiksha Vani’ earlier this week to disseminate crucial information to students and parents in a timely manner.

The board also mentioned that its first episode, on the evaluation process of Class 10 and 12 board examinations, has been released on the platform. As the examinations proceed, the episode helps students understand how their completed papers will be evaluated.

The board’s notification read: “Easy availability of up-to-date information regarding educational tools and initiatives can improve outcomes, and that is the reason why the board constantly endeavours to be in touch with its stakeholders. The board also believes in the use of new, appropriate and user-friendly technology to ensure the proper spread of its directions.”

“All stakeholders involved in the conduct of exams and in the evaluation of answer books are hereby informed that the first podcast related to the process of evaluation has been uploaded for listening,” the notification added.

The board said, “After downloading it from the Play Store and installing it, members can effortlessly receive the audio/video information files on their cell phones almost instantaneously as and when uploaded by the board.”

