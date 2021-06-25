CBSE launches online system for students to obtain duplicate academic document

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today launched the duplicate academic document system (DADS) to help students with duplicate copies of their academic documents either because they have lost or are mutilated.

As of now, these students approach concerned regional offices or apply on a prescribed form and deposit required fees in the banks or alternately send forms and bank drafts by post. But, the Covid-19 situation has made it difficult to follow this process.

CBSE has come up with a quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal. The facility is aimed at obviating the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel, time and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal.

Students will have to log on to the website and apply at https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx for the procedure and options. The regional offices, on receipt of the applications, will print academic documents and dispatch them through speed post. A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of the application and dispatch details. This portal however will give an option to students for both digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document to choose from.