CBSE launches new assessment framework for Classes 6 to 10

The new framework will be implemented for secondary level students. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced a suggested competency-based assessment framework for classes 6-10 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As per the board, the framework will replace the “existing rote learning model and will focus on assessing students based on their competencies needed to solve day-to-day problems.”

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Education, launched the framework and said the assessment aims to improve the overall learning outcomes of students mainly covering three subjects — English (reading), Science, and Maths.

For implementing the same, the question papers and assessment modes will be changed in a phased-manner over three to four years. In the first phase selected Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, UT Chandigarh and private schools across the country will participate in the programme which will be rolled out to all 25,000 CBSE schools in India by 2024, as per CBSE.

The framework is the basis for a larger project exercise currently underway where 40 assessment designers, 180 test item writers and 360 master trainer mentors are being trained in using this framework to create a model question bank and collection of ideal lesson plans.

As per the CBSE, this project will directly support 15 education leaders, 2,000 school principals; 15 senior government leaders; 180 test item writers; 360 master trainers which will further impact 25,000 CBSE schools that include 2,000 JNV’s and KV’s, 132,000 teachers and 20 million learners by 2024.

The suggested framework has been introduced to improve the quality of teaching and implementation of changes recommended in the National Education Policy 2020. British Council along with AlphaPlus as the UK knowledge partner, designed and developed this framework after analysing the current learning and assessment model in Indian schools.