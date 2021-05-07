CBSE launches ‘Dost For Life’ mobile app for students’ psycho-social well-being

The app is available on Google Play store and can be easily downloaded on any android phone. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today launched a new app for psycho-social wellness of students of classes 9-12 during the pandemic. Making a departure from the existing practice of counselling through toll-free number across the country, the board has designed this facility for the ease, convenience and utility of students and parents within the safe home environment.

The new app will simultaneously cater to students and parents from CBSE-affiliated schools in different geographies across the world. The live counselling sessions will be conducted free of cost, thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday by trained counsellors/principals. This year, there are 83 volunteers out of which 66 are in India and 17 located in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, Oman, Kuwait, Japan and the USA.

The students and parents can choose any of the two slots – 9:30 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm and connect through a chatbox. The CBSE ‘Dost For Life’ app is available on the Google Play store and can be easily downloaded on any android phone initially. The board will extend this facility for other phone users in due course of time.

CBSE has also brought out a manual that discusses the interplay of school, family and community for the psychosocial well-being of students at different developmental stages. It has dedicated chapters on dealing with the current pandemic and COVID appropriate behaviours. The manual is available at cbse.nic.in.