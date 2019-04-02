CBSE launches course to train teachers in ‘ethics’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a capacity building programme for teachers from academic session 2019-20. The course will conduct a two-day workshop and train teachers in ‘ethics and integrity’ to create ‘ethical leaders of tomorrow’, as per the board.

The course called, ‘a trainer’s manual for educators’ integrity and ethics’ includes topics ranging from cognitive dissonance, Kohlberg’s stage of moral development and what the board calls ‘A to Z of Ethics’.

“Academic curriculum is constantly updated to meet the increasing demands of a changing knowledge society. Yet, we pay far less attention to the habits that build ethical leaders,” said CBSE in its latest circular.

The teachers will be trained to teach students five points — responsibility, respect, fairness, trustworthiness and honesty through “variety of historical topics and current events”.

While there are no quantifiable details in the curriculum, the board said, the new course’s “objective is to create an environment in which existing practices and policies can be critically examined and students can be sensitised.”

Teachers will be trained through several activities including role plays, anecdotes and approaching ethics and integrity through audiovisual media. The teacher, in turn, is expected to teach students through discussions on write-ups and articles by well-known thinkers, such as the American psychologist, author, columnist and youth development expert Marilyn Price-Mitcheland, according to CBSE.

