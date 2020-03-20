CBSE launches coronavirus awareness helpline for students

The helpline has started. (Representational image) The helpline has started. (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a helpline to spread awareness about coronavirus. Students can call at a toll free number 1800118004. The services will be available from 8 am to 8 pm. The helpline is open till March 31 and its services can be extended too.

The tele-counselling services will be provided by trained counsellors on how to reduce transmission and counsel on first aid to stop corona spread among other frequently asked questions. They will also inform students about how to use this time at home productively, the board said in a statement.

In video| PM calls for Janta curfew

The Board has postponed the exams scheduled to be held form March 19 to 31. The evaluation process has also been put on hold till then due to corona outbreak in India. The revised dates of these exams have yet to be announced.

CBSE claims to have asked schools affiliated to it to run awareness drives on corona pandemic as well as shared information through memes and guidelines on its social media platforms.

This is in addition to annual pre-exam psychological live tele counselling (which continues post exams too) which is available from 8 am to 10 pm.

While the number of global deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic has crossed 10,000. A total of 223 cases and four deaths have been observed in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked people to stay at homes and practice social distances. HE also announced a Janta curfew on March 22.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd