CBSE launches artificial intelligence platform for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday launched an artificial intelligence-driven platform- ‘AI student community’, in collaboration with Intel. Through this platform, students can participate together and share their experiences.

The platform will also focus on creating AI-enabled social impact solutions and spreading awareness of artificial intelligence. Through different types of programmes delivered on this platform, the students will be able to participate in national and international competitions, as per CBSE.

Interested students can register at the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in under the tab ‘AI Student and Community’. They have to create their login id and password.

The registered students will get access to programme, online resources, webinars and face-to-face boot camps to enhance their AI skills. “The programme will also allow students to participate in online challenges to test their knowledge and up-grade themselves, share their experiences as blogs, connect with students from across the country and even discuss or deliberate on relevant AI topics in a moderator curated forum,” CBSE release mentioned.