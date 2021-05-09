CBSE launches app for students’ counselling and mental health

The board has launched an app for android phones called ‘CBSE Dost For Life’ through which they can access counselling sessions.. File photo.

From Monday, children studying in CBSE-affiliated schools will be able to access psychological counselling sessions through a new app developed by the board.

In the run-up to board examinations, the board has been providing counselling through a toll-free number in past years. This year, it has developed an app for Android phones called ‘CBSE Dost For Life’ through which they can access counselling sessions.

These counselling sessions shall be provided to students of classes 9-12 by 83 volunteer counsellors and school principals. The sessions will be free of cost and provided on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Students and parents will be able to choose the time slot for the sessions, either between 9:30 am and 1:30 pm or between 1:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

According to a CBSE spokesperson, the app will also provide students with other resource material such as suggestive course guides for after senior secondary education, tips on mental health and well being, and a ‘corona guide’ with information on daily safety protocol, learning from home and self-care.

The board has also released a manual on ‘Mental Health and Well Being’ emphasising on the need for mental health promotion in schools and outlining the roles of teachers as facilitators, of school counsellors, special educators, and also of families. It also includes a chapter on how schools and families can provide psychosocial support to children to deal with the pandemic at large and COVID in their homes.