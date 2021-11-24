CBSE launches leadership programme in life skills, holistic health and well-being

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched ‘Adolescent peer educators leadership programme in life skills, holistic health and wellbeing.’ The course will amplify resilience, mental well-being, self-esteem, social sensitivity, better communication skills, enhanced ability, set goals and lead a socially productive life.

More than 2,600 CBSE schools across the country are enrolled for the initial phase of online orientation programmes. The ongoing training programme is divided into batches with 8-hour training sessions spread over 4 days. Two school counsellors/ wellness teacher / nodal teachers and 4 peer educators are being trained on 4 modules and 8 themes like building resilience, nutrition, hygiene, family bonding, dealing with emotions, the impact of the digital world and effective career choices.

The themes of the programme shall go on evolving as suggestions will be received from peer educators and good practices are shared across the country.

A dedicated web page on the CBSE website shall carry advisory, practical tips, posters, videos, FAQs, and online interactive platform for various aspects of life skills, mental health, and wellbeing. Orientation modules will also be included which would further serve as an Interactive Chat-Line Platform for contact, guidance, and life skills for 21st century learners.

Short films from students all over the country and short modules on various aspects of psychosocial and allied healthy behaviour in minimizing risks in children and adolescents shall be added. Peer educators shall also be given the opportunity to showcase their talent in the Young Film Maker’s Festival.