After CBSE, CISCE to cancel Class 10, 12 board exams

Exams were to be held in July (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi / Representational image) Exams were to be held in July (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi / Representational image)

CISCE class 10, 12 exams 2020: The Council for The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is likely to cancel the ICSE and ISC or class 12 and 10 board exams which were scheduled to be held in July. The decision came after the CBSE decided not to hold its remaining board exams.

The CISCE had earlier given a choice to opt-out of the board exam. Those who had opted out of the same were to be assessed based on internals. The CISCE is yet to share the exact marking scheme as asked by the Bombay High Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde was hearing through video conference a plea moved by parent challenging the decision of the CISCE to conduct remaining examinations for class 10 and 12 in July 2020.

As reported by the Indian Express earlier, Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that the state cannot permit the conduct of pending ICSE. A similar decision was taken for not conducting the University exams by the state government.

The decision has been taken due to the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic in India.

