This exam is not the only incident to decide your destiny: Principal’s letter on Board exams

As the board examinations are set to begin from February 15, anxious students and parents are putting in their best efforts for high scores. However, a principal’s letter has come as a timely reminder to encourage them to celebrate even if the results are not as desired.

The principal from a Saudi Arabia-based school in an inspirational letter writes, “Among students sitting for the exams there is an artist, who does not need to understand math; an entrepreneur who does not care about history or English literature; a musician whose chemistry marks would not matter.”

He counsels parents, “Tell them, its ok, its just an exam! They are cut out for much bigger things in life. Tell them, no matter what they score, you love them, and will not judge them.”

“One exam or a low mark would not take away their dreams and talent. And please, do not think that doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world,” the letter adds.

Addressing children, the principal says, “Each one of you will shine in life but on different walks. Hence this exam is not the only incident to decide your destiny.”

The letter notes, “In 2025, the society will be composed of all kind of jobs and many jobs that we know of today will cease to exist. You are appearing in many subjects, out of which ultimately you will become master of only one, which may or may not be included in these exams.”

“The outcome of this exam should hardly affect your dreams. Please understand, may be a bigger accomplishment is waiting for you,” he emphasises.

