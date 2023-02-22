scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
CBSE issues warning against fake Class 10, 12 sample papers

The fake link flagged by the CBSE is— cbse.support/sp. The board asserted that for any information regarding the exams the stakeholders shall visit the official website— cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Fake Sample PapersThe CBSE clarified that they do not charge anything for the sample papers (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today issued a notice asking students, teachers and all other stakeholders to be aware of the fake sample papers for classes 10 and 12 circulating on the internet.

As per the CBSE, ‘certain unscrupulous elements’ have created a link and are circulating 30 sample papers for classes 10 and 12 and are asking for money to download these papers. “All stakeholders are hereby cautioned to be extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and website links,” stated the notice.

The CBSE further said that sample papers are available on the official website and they are free of cost. “The Board does not charge any fees from any students or parents for downloading sample papers,” read the notice.

The fake link flagged by the CBSE is— cbse.support/sp. The board asserted that for any information regarding the exams, the stakeholders shall visit the official website— cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has flagged such issues in the past as when miscreants tried to extract money from students in the name of issuing admit cards by creating a fake website. Fake exam date sheets for classes 10 and 12 were also released before the exams.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 13:55 IST
