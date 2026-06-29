CBSE issues three-language policy guidelines for schools, current Class 10 students exempted

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed implementation guidelines for the three-language policy in its affiliated schools, effective from the academic session 2026–27. Issued in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the circular brings clarity on how Indian languages will be taught across classes while ensuring that no student currently in the system is caught off guard by an abrupt change.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates
The idea of the three-language policy is that a student should study at least two languages, one of which must be Bhartiya Bhashas (native Indian languages). These include Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, and others listed in the Indian Constitution’s Eighth Schedule.
A non-native language — such as English, French, German, Arabic, or Spanish — may be opted for as the third language (R3), but only if the other two are already Bhartiya Bhashas. For instance, a student cannot study, say, English and French and call it done; there should be at least one additional Indian language.
Class 10 (2026–27) — No change
The existing Class 10 batch will continue under the old two-language system and is not required to study or be examined in a third language. CBSE has reiterated this clearly to prevent any confusion or unnecessary anxiety among students preparing for their board examinations.
Class 9 (2026–27) — Three Languages
Class 9 students will now study three languages, with at least two being Bhartiya Bhashas. However, CBSE has laid out situation-specific clarity:
|Situation
|Current Languages
|What to Do
|Situation 1
|Two Bhartiya Bhashas (e.g., Hindi + Tamil)
|Add any third language — Bhartiya Bhasha or non-native
|Situation 2
|One Bhartiya Bhasha + one non-native (e.g., Tamil + English)
|Add any Bhartiya Bhasha as R3
|Situation 3
|Two non-native languages (e.g., English + French)
|Special one-time relaxation: continue both, add one Bhartiya Bhasha as R3
Class 9 students should know that the third language (R3) will be assessed through internal school-based assessment only. When this batch progresses to Class 10 in 2027–28, there will be no CBSE Board examination for the third language. CBSE and NCERT will provide grade-appropriate learning resources to support this transition, mentions the Board guidelines.