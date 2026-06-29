CBSE issues three-language policy guidelines for schools, current Class 10 students exempted

For the current batches of class VII, VIII, IX who had already taken 2 foreign languages would continue with the same with one additional native Indian Language. (Image: Representational/ Express photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed implementation guidelines for the three-language policy in its affiliated schools, effective from the academic session 2026–27. Issued in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the circular brings clarity on how Indian languages will be taught across classes while ensuring that no student currently in the system is caught off guard by an abrupt change.

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The idea of the three-language policy is that a student should study at least two languages, one of which must be Bhartiya Bhashas (native Indian languages). These include Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, and others listed in the Indian Constitution’s Eighth Schedule.