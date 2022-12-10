scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

CBSE issues subject-wise break-up of marks for Class 10, 12 exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 1, 2023 and theory exams for both the classes will be held from February 15, 2023.

cbse.gov.in, CBSE, CBSE class 10 board exams, CBSE class 12 board exams. CBSE board exams, board exams, CBSE board exams 2023, CBSE board, CBSE class 10 board exam 2023, CBSE class 12 board exam 2023, CBSE class 10th board exams, CBSE class 12th board exams,CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: For class 12 external examiner will be appointed. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a notice regarding subject marks break up and practical details for classes 10 and 12. Students can check the notice at the official CBSE website— cbse.gov.in.

The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 1, 2023 and theory exams for both the classes will be held from February 15, 2023.

Also read |CBSE releases notice regarding preparation for Class 10, 12 practical exams

With this notice, the CBSE aims to assist the schools in smooth conduct of practical exams. The list entails subject-wise break up of marks as well as details of practical exams in it.

For each class, the list comprises of name of the subject, subject code, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, whether external examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment or not, whether practical answer book will be provided by the board or not and the type of answer book that will be used in theory exams.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

For class 10, the board will not appoint any external examiner but for class 12 external examiners will be appointed.

There are a total of 76 subjects for class 10 and 115 subjects for class 12. Students have to appear for five papers including compulsory and optional papers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 11:09:12 am
Next Story

Gujarat This Week: Play by Mallika Sarabhai, film screenings and lots more

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close