CBSE issues subject-wise break-up of marks for Class 10, 12 exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday issued a notice regarding subject marks break up and practical details for classes 10 and 12. Students can check the notice at the official CBSE website— cbse.gov.in.

The practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 1, 2023 and theory exams for both the classes will be held from February 15, 2023.

Also read | CBSE releases notice regarding preparation for Class 10, 12 practical exams

With this notice, the CBSE aims to assist the schools in smooth conduct of practical exams. The list entails subject-wise break up of marks as well as details of practical exams in it.

For each class, the list comprises of name of the subject, subject code, maximum marks for theory exams, maximum marks for practical exams, maximum marks for project assessment, whether external examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment or not, whether practical answer book will be provided by the board or not and the type of answer book that will be used in theory exams.

For class 10, the board will not appoint any external examiner but for class 12 external examiners will be appointed.

There are a total of 76 subjects for class 10 and 115 subjects for class 12. Students have to appear for five papers including compulsory and optional papers.