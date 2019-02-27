CBSE issues special notice on social media rumours, reinstates instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Educations (CBSE) has released an important advisory for parents and students appearing for the board exams. In the recently released circular, the board has advised students not to believe in rumours being spread by “unscrupulous elements” on Facebook, Youtube and other social media platforms.

This has come days before the theoretical exams for the main subjects for class 12 were to begin. Last year, there were reports of CBSE question papers being leaked on social media. One of the reports was later confirmed as CBSE Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics exams were leaked. Over 20 lakh candidates were affected due to this.

It further stated, “persons involved in such activities are warned and advised to restrain themselves from such activities. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate necessary action as per provisions of (the) law will be taken.”

The board this year claims to tighten its security measures. It has introduced TETRA — theory evaluation trend analysis — a system which facilitates real-time evaluation monitoring and also allows trend analysis and visualisation of scoring patterns by students in different regions, cities and across different sets.

Among other initiatives, CBSE has launched exam centre locator app, geo-tagged time-based tracking and monitoring of confidential materials, live web streaming from exam centres.

The board has reinstated certain instructions in the recent announcement as well. It read, “Students should reach the exam hall latest by 9.45 am. No candidate will be allowed entry in the examination centre after 10 am.”

“For enabling proper identification and to avoid delay in checking at entry, regular students must be in school uniform, and private candidates should prefer light clothes,” it added.

The result for the CBSE exams is also expected to be released early. According to reports, the result will be declared by May 10. As reported by the indianexpress.com first, the result will be announced two weeks in advance. Every year, the CBSE conducts the exam for both class 10 and class 12 from March. However, from 2019 onwards, the exams will be held in February. The result is usually released in the third or fourth week of May.

This year, 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 1819077 are boys and 1295754 are girls. This year, 28 transgender students have applied for the CBSE exams.