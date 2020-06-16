CBSE invites applications for teachers awards, winners to get Rs 50,000

Interested can apply at cbse.nic.in (Representational image) Interested can apply at cbse.nic.in (Representational image)

The annual entry for the best teachers and principals has started. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Awards 2019. These awards are conferred every year on September 5 – Teachers’ day. The winners will get a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, cbse.nic.in on or before July 10.

Working teachers with at least 10 years of regular teaching experience in CBSE-affiliated school(s) and principals with 10 years of regular teaching experience and five years as a principal in CBSE-affiliated school(s) can apply for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Award. Those who have applied earlier but not awarded will be considered again, if eligible. Teachers or principals who have already been awarded CBSE Teachers Award can apply for the National Award for Teachers.

Checking of credentials/supporting documents of the shortlisted applicants will be done by a National Level Scrutiny Committee. The committee will also prepare a merit-list based on scores obtained by a candidate. The names of the top six scorers will be forwarded to the Ministry of HRD for National Teachers Award.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their qualification, scholarly contributions, mentoring colleagues or fellow teachers, participation in personal and professional development activities in the last 10 years, contributions to the community, membership or leadership position, awards and honours, annual performance, NSSC, NCC guide activities, and student development. These are generic criteria. Teachers will also be assessed based on specific criteria. This will be specific to their teaching area. Counsellors, special educators, and school librarians and principals will not be assessed under specific criteria, as per rules.

