Friday, Oct 14, 2022

CBSE invites applications for merit scholarship scheme for single girl child

Interested candidates have time till November 14 to submit their online applications for the scholarships and also for renewal of the scholarship.

CBSE, CBSE scholarship, scholarships for girl child, student scholarshipsCBSE is also accepting applications for the single girl child scholarship class 10 2021 (Renewal 2022) scheme. (Representative image. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting online applications for merit scholarship scheme for single girl child.

According to the official release by CBSE, the Board is inviting applications for CBSE merit scholarship scheme for single girl child who passed class 10 in 2022 from CBSE and is currently studying in class 11 from any CBSE affiliated school.

Read |CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exams: Marking scheme, sample question papers released

In addition to this, the Board is also accepting applications for the single girl child scholarship class 10 2021 (Renewal 2022) scheme (those that were awarded in 2021).

Interested candidates have time till November 14 to submit their online applications for the scholarships and also for renewal of the scholarship. Verification of documents and application by school will be done between October 21 till November 21, 2022.

Only those girl students can apply who are the only child of their parents and have scored less than 60 per cent or more in first five subjects in class 10 are eligible for this scholarship. In addition to this, the monthly tuition fees should not exceed Rs 1500 per month in class 10 and 10 per cent enhancement for class 11 and 12.

Candidates should remember that no correction window will be provided for these application forms, and the Board will only accept online application forms.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj told The Indian Express that the Board will release the date sheet for the class 10 and class 12 board exams in December. Also, the board exam for class 10 and 12 students next year will be based on the pre-pandemic syllabus.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 01:32:51 pm
