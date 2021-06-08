CBSE invites applications for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership awards 2020-21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications from school teachers and principals for the Honours of Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21. The board will only accept online applications and participants can submit their applications at http://www.cbse.nic.in/ or http://cbseacademic.nic.in/. The last date of submission of the application is June 28.

The board awards outstanding teachers and principals of its affiliated schools annually on Teachers’ Day i.e. September 5 to recognise their exemplary contribution to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. Each honour consists of a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

All teachers presently working with the private schools affiliated to CBSE who have completed at least 10 years of regular service as a teacher in either CBSE or any other recognised board of school education can apply. Principals of the private schools affiliated to CBSE who have completed 10 years of regular service as a teacher and 5 years as a principal in a CBSE affiliated school by March 31, 2021, are eligible to apply. Teachers or principals who retired on March 31, 2021, or after may also apply if they fulfil all other conditions.

For deciding the merit, the board will use the following criteria – a) Experience in related field b) Age c) Higher qualification d) Percentage in educational qualification.