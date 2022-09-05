CBSE invites applications for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship: Here’s how to apply

CSSS 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) for college and university students. Interested students can visit the national scholarship portal — scholarships.gov.in — to apply for CSSS.

According to the schedule released by CBSE, the last date for submission of online application for renewal and for fresh scholarship is October 31.

Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official national scholarship portal — scholarships.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, login by keying in the required credentials for renewal or fresh application.

Step 3: Fill in the form for the chosen scholarship (CSSS) with the asked personal and educational details.

Step 4: Review all the details and submit the application.

Step 5: Download and save the page for future reference.

Candidates should ensure there are no spelling or factual errors in their scholarship application, otherwise it will not be possible to change the details later.

CBSE has advised all interested candidates to apply online within the given time and also get their applications verified by the institutions within the given time, otherwise the applications will be treated as invalid.

Applications are being accepted for fresh candidates, first renewal for 2021, second renewal for 2020, third renewal for 2019 candidates and fourth renewal for the 2018 registered candidates.