CBSE invites application for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship

CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship programme 2020: The candidates can apply for scholarship programme till October 31. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship programme 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education has invited fresh, renewal application forms from the eligible applicants for scholarship under the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship. In a statement, CBSE said, “The online application for Central Sector Scheme for Scholarship for College and university students for the year 2020, 1st Renewal for the year 2019, 2nd renewal for the year 2018, 3rd Renewal for the year 2017 and 4th Renewal for the year 2016 is available on national scholarship portal- scholarships.gov.in.”

The candidates can apply for the scholarship programme till October 31. “All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to institute) else the application would be treated as invalid,” as per CBSE statement.

Through, Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students, CBSE aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families to meet a part of their day-to-day expenses while pursuing higher studies. The board provides scholarships on the basis of the results of senior secondary examinations.

The amount of scholarship is Rs. 10,000 per annum in the first three years of graduation. For students at the post-graduation level, the amount is Rs 20,000, per annum in the fourth and fifth years.

