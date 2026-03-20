CBSE introduces online remote invigilation exam for school counsellors

CBSE said the assessment will go beyond traditional exams by evaluating counsellors’ practical skills. (Image: AI generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced an Online Remote Invigilation Examination (proctored assessment) for school counsellors as part of its efforts to strengthen student support systems and ensure quality in counselling services.

According to an official notification issued on March 20, 2026, the initiative will be implemented in phases to assess and certify around 10,000 counselling and wellness teachers (socio-emotional counsellors) across CBSE-affiliated schools. The first batch of the assessment process has already begun from February 2026.

The board said the assessment will go beyond traditional exams by evaluating counsellors’ practical skills, ethical understanding, and ability to support students’ mental well-being. The test will be conducted on an AI-enabled platform called DIGI-EXAM, ensuring a secure, transparent, and standardised evaluation process.