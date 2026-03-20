CBSE introduces online remote invigilation exam for school counsellors

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced an Online Remote Invigilation Examination (proctored assessment) for school counsellors as part of its efforts to strengthen student support systems and ensure quality in counselling services.
According to an official notification issued on March 20, 2026, the initiative will be implemented in phases to assess and certify around 10,000 counselling and wellness teachers (socio-emotional counsellors) across CBSE-affiliated schools. The first batch of the assessment process has already begun from February 2026.
The board said the assessment will go beyond traditional exams by evaluating counsellors’ practical skills, ethical understanding, and ability to support students’ mental well-being. The test will be conducted on an AI-enabled platform called DIGI-EXAM, ensuring a secure, transparent, and standardised evaluation process.
Read | Next session, 3 languages in CBSE Class 6 — English can be a ‘foreign’ option
CBSE highlighted that the move aims to build a “future-ready assessment ecosystem” with a focus on secure digital delivery, integrity in evaluation, and equitable access through remote participation. The initiative is also aligned with national digital education goals and global best practices.
Further, schools have been directed to ensure that their counsellors participate in the assessment as and when nominated by the board. These nominations will be based on the details uploaded by schools on the OASIS portal, and institutions have been advised to keep counsellor information updated.
Meanwhile, as per reports, the board has directed all affiliated schools to implement a set of menstrual hygiene measures. This is in line with a recent order by the Supreme Court of India that stressed the right to dignified menstrual health as a fundamental part of the right to life.