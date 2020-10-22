CBSE introduces facial recognition system for accessing digital documents

The 'facial recognition system' is now available on Parniaam Manjusha and Digi Locker at digilocker.gov.in/cbse-certificate.html for all 2020 records. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced ‘facial recognition system‘ which will enable students to download their digital academic documents of classes 10, 12. According to CBSE, “This computer application matches human face from a digital image already stored in the database. The computer and the human interact to map facial features.”

Further, a live image of the student will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in the repository, and once successful, the certificate will be emailed to the student, as per board. The application is now available on Parniaam Manjusha and Digi locker at digilocker.gov.in/cbse-certificate.html for all 2020 records.

CBSE has already pushed 12 crore digital academic documents in Digi locker which can be opened by a student to access mark sheets, pass and migration certificates. The latest facility of face matching will immensely help foreign students and those who are unable to open Digi locker account for any reason such as Aadhaar card or wrong mobile numbers.

