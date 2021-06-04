CBSE introduces coding and data science as new skilling subjects for academic session 2021-22

CBSE students of Class 6-8 will now be able to learn coding in schools. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce coding for students of Class 6-8 and data science curriculum for Class 8-12 as new skilling subjects in the 2021-2022 academic session.

The coding and data science curriculum are focused on building critical thinking, computational skills, problem-solving skills, creativity and hands-on exposure to new technologies. The subjects have been launched in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“As we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepare students and educators across the country to succeed in this digital world. The new course curriculum on coding and data science will equip students with future-ready learning skills. This is an important step to enable self-reliance in our students and equip them with skills like problem-solving, logical thinking, collaboration and design thinking that are critical for success.” Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE.

Microsoft has designed supplementary handbooks in both coding and data science, aligned with NCERT patterns and structures. The books cover real-life examples aimed at building exposure to the ethical dimensions exposure to Microsoft MakeCode, an open-source platform that will enable students to learn better in a gamified manner across all disciplines including mathematics, languages, and social sciences while it builds the foundation for AI-based applications of data science.

“Skills like coding and data science are the currency of the future. Including these skills in school, the curriculum will play a strong role in preparing India’s future workforce for the new world of work,” Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India.