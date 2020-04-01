CBSE introduces ‘applied mathematics’; basic math students can opt for it too

Students can opt for the course from class 11 onward (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational) Students can opt for the course from class 11 onward (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a new subject ‘applied mathematics’ for class 11 and 12 students as an elective course from upcoming academic year 2021. The Board in a circular commented, “It has been observed that existing syllabus of mathematics aligns with science subjects but not with commerce or social science-based subjects in university education.”

In two years of class 11 and 12, applied mathematics will cover mathematics knowledge in the field of business, economics and social science, as claimed by the CBSE. “It is expected that the new subject is taught by connecting concepts to the application in various fields, thereby enabling students to develop 21st century competencies such as critical thinking, problem solving, logical reasoning, mathematical thinking, etc.”

Read| Class 12 students can apply for IIM-Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management, know details

Earlier, a course by the name of applied mathematics was designed as a skill subject, however, the elective course introduced now is different. For class 12 students who had (or will) opt for the skill course will be offered the elective course instead, as per CBSE. Even as those who opt for Basic math will not be eligible to take up mathematics in classes 11 and 12, they can still take up the ‘applied mathematics’.

Last year, CBSE had also introduced two levels of mathematics subjects for class 10 students — basic and standard. Now, students who pass basic math in class 10 will also be allowed to take up the elective course. About 33 per cent of the approximately 18 lakh students who registered for the examination across India and abroad have chosen basic mathematics during this year’s board exam, as reported by The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd