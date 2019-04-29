CBSE introduces internal exam for Class 10 mathematics, English papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting two-level exams for class 10 mathematics and English papers from 2020 onwards. According to a notice accessed by the indianexpress.com, a total of 20 marks will be assigned for school-based assessment in each of the exams.

Advertising

In order to be considered for the board exams, students will have to clear the school-based exams first. Such a system was being followed in some of class 12 subjects exams earlier and now has been extended for class 10 board exams too.

Read| CBSE Board exam results 2019 expected by May 18

CSBE has called the move ‘learner-centric’ and said that the need for school-based ‘internal assessments’ is increasing. With this rule being implemented, the regular theory exams will be conducted for 80 marks instead of 100 marks. The board has sent the notice to affiliated schools and is likely to be available for the public soon.

In mathematics class 10 board exam 2020, students will also have an option of choosing the difficulty level of their mathematics exam. Those who opt for an easier version, however, could not take mathematics as a major subject in higher studies. According to an official circular by the CBSE released in 2018, the current mathematics subject will be called mathematics-standard and the easier level will be called mathematics-basic. The same will be introduced from 2020 onwards as well.

Read| CBSE mathetics exams: Basic and standard

Advertising

Earlier this year, the CBSE had announced to give marks to students for creative writing. The latest circular is also part of the same process where students are increasingly being discouraged to mug-up the books. Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE spokesperson had said that the move is being implemented to give a boost to ‘conceptual learning and curb cramming’.

“Students are habitual of writing answers as written in the textbooks. It is important that they develop their own style of writing and not mere reproduce what the books say. Thus, we have issued instructions to give consideration to students who adopt their own writing style,” said CBSE spokesperson.

CBSE held training sessions with teachers and had asked them to give marks to students who write the correct answer and focus less on their mode of expression or language.

Among other moves in the same direction, CBSE also made Arts education compulsory for students from class 1 to class 12 under which every school will reserve a minimum of two periods per week for art education. All the four main streams fields incluidng arts, such as music, dance, visual arts and theatre will be included in this period.