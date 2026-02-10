CBSE to introduce on-screen marking for Class 12 board exams from 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 board examinations, in a move aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accuracy in the assessment process.
In an official communication to affiliated schools, CBSE said the digital evaluation system will be implemented for class 12 answer books from the 2026 examinations, while the evaluation of class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.
CBSE conducts class 10 and class 12 board examinations annually for nearly 44 lakh students in India and across 26 countries. The Board said the shift to OSM is part of its continued efforts to modernise examination processes and improve turnaround time in evaluation.
According to CBSE, the OSM system is expected to significantly reduce totalling errors and manual intervention, enable faster evaluation with wider teacher participation, and eliminate the need for post-result verification of marks. The Board also highlighted that teachers will be able to evaluate answer scripts from their own schools, allowing them to continue with regular academic duties.
Other anticipated benefits include savings in transportation time and costs, reduced manpower requirements for verification, and greater involvement of teachers from all affiliated schools, including those overseas. CBSE added that the move supports environmentally sustainable digital practices.
To ensure preparedness, CBSE has asked schools to ensure the availability and readiness of essential infrastructure, including computer laboratories with public static IPs as per affiliation by-laws, PCs or laptops with Windows OS, adequate RAM and storage, updated web browsers, Adobe Reader, reliable internet connectivity with a minimum speed of 2 Mbps, and uninterrupted power supply.
For smooth implementation, the Board has directed schools to allow teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the system. CBSE will also conduct multiple dry runs, organise training programmes, establish a call centre for issue resolution, and release instructional videos to aid understanding of the new evaluation process.
CBSE said detailed instructions for each activity will be issued separately to ensure timely action. The Board noted that the communication is intended to inform all concerned about its decision and to facilitate necessary preparations well in advance of the 2026 examinations.
