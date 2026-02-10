CBSE to introduce on-screen marking for Class 12 board exams from 2026

The Board also highlighted that teachers will be able to evaluate answer scripts from their own schools, allowing them to continue with regular academic duties (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 board examinations, in a move aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and accuracy in the assessment process.

In an official communication to affiliated schools, CBSE said the digital evaluation system will be implemented for class 12 answer books from the 2026 examinations, while the evaluation of class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026.

CBSE conducts class 10 and class 12 board examinations annually for nearly 44 lakh students in India and across 26 countries. The Board said the shift to OSM is part of its continued efforts to modernise examination processes and improve turnaround time in evaluation.