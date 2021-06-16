CBSE inks MoU with NCEAR for skilling in schools

In phase 1, this study will analyse inputs from CBSE, compare the existing teaching and learning patterns to identify the gaps and issues with the current program. (Image- Pexel/representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Applied Economic Research on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a project on skilling in schools. NCEAR will undertake a research study in two phases to provide appropriate advice to implement skilling in schools in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020.

In phase 1, this study will analyse inputs from CBSE, compare the existing teaching and learning patterns to identify the gaps and issues with the current programme being run in CBSE schools and will focus on learning outcomes, the relevance of the skills, and their impact on pathways to work and future education.

In phase 2, the study will focus on identifying steps and corrective measures to overcome these constraints and strengthen the factors identified in phase 1 in order to make skilling programmes in CBSE schools more relevant and impactful. This will include the courses being taught, resources available in schools for effective implementation and a regular monitoring program to begin in recent future.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Anita Karwal, Secretary (school education & literacy), Praveen Kumar, Secretary (skill development and entrepreneurship), and Manoj Ahuja Chairman CBSE.