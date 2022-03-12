CBSE informs schools about performance of Class 10 students in Term-I

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Saturday shared the performance of Class 10 students in their Term-I examinations with their schools but said the results will only be declared after the Term-II examinations.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, the board moved away from its system of conducting one final board examination at the end of the year for Classes 10 and 12. Instead, it split its rationalised syllabus by half across two terms and decided to conduct the board exams at the end of each.

Read | CBSE 10th Term 1 Result LIVE Updates

The Term-I examinations were held in November-December 2021 and the board is now informing schools about the theory performance of their Class 10 students “in a collective manner”. This means that the performances of individual students will not be available to them on the CBSE website. Meanwhile, Class 12 results have not been shared yet.

The board has emphasised that the students’ results will only be declared after the Term-II examinations, through which they will be declared to have passed, or placed in the essential repeat or compartment categories. The Term-II theory examinations will begin on April 26. Unlike the MCQ-style tests that were held in the first term, the second term will have two-long hour examinations.

So far, the board has not announced how much weightage will be given to the Term-I and II performances, respectively, while tabulating their results. Saturday, the Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bharadwaj, communicated that this weightage will be decided when the Term-II results will be declared.

CBSE term-2 datesheet 2022 Updates | Term-II exams from April 26, class 10 result declared

All other examination-related issues will also be addressed at the time of the final results — such as action as per rules on unfair means, decision on grievances submitted on the online dispute redressal mechanism, addressing the difficulty level between the two sets of question papers in the Term I exams.

The Term-I exams were mired in controversy and the board had to drop a comprehension passage and its associated questions in the Class 10 English paper after a controversy broke out over its “retrograde” content. The board had stated that all students would be awarded full marks for questions associated with the passage.

“In all cases, wherever problems have been reported in the question papers or marking schemes, due care has been taken by the Board and the performance of the students has been calculated by the Board taking into account the revised marking scheme where ever applicable or awarding marks for dropped questions in a suitable manner keeping in mind the academic interests of the students,” read a circular issued by Bharadwaj.