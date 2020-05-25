CBSE has increased exam centres from 3000 to 15,000 for pending board papers: HRD Minister

CBSE to conduct pending exams from July 1. Representational image/ file CBSE to conduct pending exams from July 1. Representational image/ file

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has identified additional 12,000 centres to conduct the pending board examinations scheduled to be held in July. Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through his Twitter informed that the board earlier identified 3,000 examination centres, which have now been increased to 15,000.

This is to ensure social distancing during the exams. Students will be made to sit farther away from each other, which has given rise to more exam centres. Wearing of masks, use of hand sanitisers will be allowed in exam halls. Candidates will also have to undergo thermal check-ups before entering the exam hall, as per the guidelines.

The minister earlier announced that the students can take exams at their enrolled schools maintaining the guidelines of social distancing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its recent notification has asked boards to ensure that no exam centres fall in the containment zone of any state. This prompted the move to ensure additional exam centres. Further, the states and UTs have been asked to make arrangements for special buses to transport students to and from their homes and exam centres.

CBSE will conduct the remaining exams from July 1 to 15. For class 10, only exams for students of north-east Delhi, who could not appear for the examination due to the riots, will be held.

For class 12, CBSE will conduct exams for Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

The evaluation process for the already held papers has been started, and the result is likely to be released by July-end, the HRD Minister had informed. He added that the evaluation process for the exams which have been conducted will continue to take place simultaneously as the pending exams are being held.

