Board exams: Some states take cue from PM, others to take call today

In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement cancelling Class XII exams, some states Tuesday said they would reconsider conducting their respective state Board exams. Others said they would take a final call soon.

UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh Tuesday said that it will reconsider its decision to hold the Class XII Board examinations. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said a decision will be taken after a meeting under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On May 29, the state had announced the cancellation of the Class X exams and had said the Class XII examinations would likely be held in the second week of July

MAHARASHTRA

Welcoming the move to cancel the CBSE Class XII examination, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Tuesday hinted at a decision on similar lines for the state board exams. Gaikwad said, “The state government believes health and safety of children are above everything else. After consulting Education Department officials, we will soon announce the decision for Maharashtra State Board for Higher and Secondary School Class XII exams.” The HSC exams in the state had been postponed twice due to the steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

HARYANA

The Haryana government has decided to cancel the Class XII exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said Tuesday. “We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams,” he said. The state Board will take steps to compile the results of Class XII students and modalities for this will be worked out soon, he added. On April 15, the Haryana government had cancelled the Class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the state board. It had then decided to postpone the exams of Class 12

WEST BENGAL

Sources in the West Bengal government Tuesday said it was not clear if the state government would go ahead with the state board exams. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) were to hold a joint news conference Wednesday to announce the dates of Class X and XII Board examinations. Sources in the state Education Department said that the heads of both Boards are to make their final announcement at 2 pm on Wednesday. The joint press conference had not been cancelled till press time.

TAMIL NADU

The Tamil Nadu school education department has called a meeting tomorrow to take a decision on holding the exams.

RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has said that the final decision about holding the Board exams will be taken during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday after consultation with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey said that he will discuss the matter of state board exams with Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and take a decision in the interest of students and teachers soon. The minister said that the prevailing Covid situation of the state will be considered while taking the decision. However, sources in the Education Department said that the exams will likely be canceled on the pattern of CBSE because Uttarakhand, being a BJP-ruled state, will follow the opinion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. —With PTI inputs