CBSE, ICSE board exams 2019: Want to score good marks, follow these suggestions

CBSE, ICSE board exams 2019: All the state board examinations, including CBSE, ICSE will start from the month of February, and students, parents are quite anxious to know some handy preparation strategy that will help them score good marks.

The CBSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 21, while Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019. The ICSE Class 10 examinations will begin from February 22 and ISC Class 12 examinations from February 4.

1. Compete with yourself: Remember CBSE exams are not like any job/interview where seats are limited, set a target for each day and keep a check about how much you achieved. Was it better than the last day output? Be loyal to yourself. And try to break the records of previous day.

2. Be systematic and planned: Common mistake we do is dump everything on our study table and land up doing nothing substantial. Make a schedule and keep only those books or articles in front of you which is there in your schedule. More books on your table will only create confusion and lack of confidence. Market is flooded with “n number of books”.

3. Disconnect yourself from social media: Remember Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media will only waste your time and inject emotional misbalance in you. Data shows the students who have avoided these things have always score better.

4. Knowledge of the syllabus: Do not ever run after the infinite reference books. Most of the time they mislead you. NCERT books with some practice of exemplar is more than enough to score cent percent in AISSCE exam. Do practice some previous year papers and have idea about the latest pattern of question paper.

5. Night before the exam: Your score will reflect the hard work of entire year not of few hours before exam. A relax mind can only play a complex Game of 3 hours’ exam. How relax and calm you are will decide how well you are able to recollect the stuff to punch into your answer script.

6. Exam hours: The most crucial time, where your confidence, plan and execution will pay you. Keep everything required with you like pencil, eraser, pens, scale or geometrical kits to avoid wasting time. Plan well in reading time of 15 minutes, about the sequence of answering. Be clear in marking Sections and serial number of question. Always remember that if examiner frustrates by your presentation you will not score well. If possible attempt 6

Marks section in the beginning because it’s not advisable to go for more marks question when there is shortage of time, also check that first few pages does not have any overwriting, cutting. Always strike of previous/of your choice when attempting second time the same question.

7. Last few minutes: Don’t leave the examination hall soon, because you always need time to score more. Never skip the final few minutes’ revision. This will help you in getting extra 5 per cent marks, by correcting your mistakes in calculation, concepts, spellings or presentation. Remember if you save 30 secs in each of the 30 questions, you have saved 15 minutes for revision.

-Author is PGT Mathematics, VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, Senior Academic Coordinator