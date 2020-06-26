CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court order, marks calculation and result date

CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam LIVE: Check the process of evaluation. Representational image/ file CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam LIVE: Check the process of evaluation. Representational image/ file

CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Result 2020 Date Live News Updates: Taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has decided not to conduct the pending exams of class 10 and 12 scheduled from July 1. The board will announce the result on the basis of new marking scheme. Students who had appeared in the exams can expect their results by July 15, as mentioned in the board’s notification. However, CISCE has not decided whether they will announce the result in mid-July. They also plan to come up with their own marking scheme.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today in his tweet mentioned, “Students will be given the choice to decide if they want their results based on the methodology of assessment as decided by #CBSE or choose to write the exams again. I would like to reiterate that the health of students, parents, and teachers is our prime concern.”

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check live updates in Hindi

Meanwhile, students opting to improve their performance in the board exams (at a later date) will be considered final. The remaining CBSE papers which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic were initially scheduled to held from July 1 to 15. However, with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the country still continuing, the education board and government are reconsidering their decision.