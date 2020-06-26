scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 26, 2020
COVID19
Live now

CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court order, marks calculation and result date

CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Result 2020 Date Live News Updates: CBSE will announce the result on the basis of new marking scheme. Students who had appeared in the exams can expect their results by July 15.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2020 12:47:40 pm
CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th exam CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam LIVE: Check the process of evaluation. Representational image/ file

CBSE, ICSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam Result 2020 Date Live News Updates: Taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has decided not to conduct the pending exams of class 10 and 12 scheduled from July 1. The board will announce the result on the basis of new marking scheme. Students who had appeared in the exams can expect their results by July 15, as mentioned in the board’s notification. However, CISCE has not decided whether they will announce the result in mid-July. They also plan to come up with their own marking scheme.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today in his tweet mentioned, “Students will be given the choice to decide if they want their results based on the methodology of assessment as decided by #CBSE or choose to write the exams again. I would like to reiterate that the health of students, parents, and teachers is our prime concern.”

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check live updates in Hindi 

Meanwhile, students opting to improve their performance in the board exams (at a later date) will be considered final. The remaining CBSE papers which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic were initially scheduled to held from July 1 to 15. However, with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases across the country still continuing, the education board and government are reconsidering their decision.

Live Blog

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: As exams cancelled, check the process of evaluation; UPDATES 

12:47 (IST)26 Jun 2020
CBSE, CISCE not to conduct pending exams in July

With the rise of COVID-19 cases, the remaining board exams for students of Classes 10 and 12 in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will not be held as scheduled in July

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2020 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has also cancelled the ICSE and ISC or class 12 and 10 board exams which were scheduled to be held in July. Unlike CBSE, CISCE is likely to give the option to appear for improvement exams to class 10 student as well.

The Supreme Court has asked both the central education boards - CBSE and CISCE - to declare the results for class 10 and 12 students by mid-July

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd