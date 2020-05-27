CBSE Board Exams 2020: Major announcement by HRD minister today

HRD Minister to make major announcement on CBSE exams (Representational image) HRD Minister to make major announcement on CBSE exams (Representational image)

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokrhiyal Nishank took to Twitter to inform the 31 lakh students who would resume their CBSE board exams from July. The HRD Minister in his tweet wrote, “Students who are currently not in the same district as their board examination centre, we have a major announcement coming their way this evening. Stay tuned!”

The announcement is likely in terms of the exam centre. Talking on national television last week, the minister had said that students will be allowed to appear from the schools they are enrolled in order to save the students and their parents the commute. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs in another circular had said that no exam centres will be allowed to set-up in the contaminated zone.

The exams will be held amid social distancing norms. The board has increased the number of exam centres from 3000 to 15,000 to enable students to stand at a distance. Further thermal check-ups will be mandatory for students before entering the exam hall. Also, masks and sanitisers will be allowed in the exam halls.

The evaluation process for the exams which have been conducted is on. The HRD Minister had earlier said that the board is trying to release the result “soon and efforts are being made to declare the result by July-end itself.” The evaluation process is being carried out from home by teachers. To ensure the fast results, HRD had announced that teachers who are involved in the evaluation process will be exempted from delivering academic and administrative work for the tenure.

