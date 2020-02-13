How to attempt board exams for a better score

CBSE Board exams to begin from February 15 (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational) CBSE Board exams to begin from February 15 (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational)

As the board exam approaches, students tend to get tons of advice on what to study and how to prepare. However, the exam hall pressure can be so high that students may forget all they have studied. Exam anxiety or the feeling when one tries hard to recall answers when starting to attempt the question paper often restricts students from giving their best.

The indianexpress.com asked experts for tips to tackle exam anxiety:

Take mock exams at home: Dr Vani Sud from Vedantu (edtech company) suggested the best way to beat exam stress is to tackle it beforehand. “Students should appear for an exam before appearing for the actual exam. It is a must to ensure that the student appears for the exam during the same time period as they would in the main examination. It should be time-bound and things should be written as in the actual exam. This will help a student be calmer during the exam and have a strategy,” she suggested.

Systematic revision: Ajay Singh, CBSE principal, Genesis Global School rooted for systematic revisions. “Trying to grasp a new topic can lead to anxiety. This is the time when students should revise what they already know. Prepare subjects based on their weightage. Since CBSE has introduced objective type questions as well as 35 per cent internal choice, it is okay to leave out certain topics. One should rather make bullet points of what they already know as this would come handy while preparing in the final days,” he commented. He added, “While making bullet points devote maximum time to difficult topics.”

Diet and support: Rajeev Bansal, director operation, GIS informed that the often overlooked points such as diet and talking to a friend goes a long way in preparation. “The last few days are very crucial and can be taxing too. It is of utmost importance to stay calm. One should avoid fried food, stay hydrated and get adequate sleep. In days leading up to the exams, do not cram and instead, de-clutter your brain. Having someone like a teacher or peers around who can talk about things beyond the exam can go a long way. Students should practice previous years’ exam papers, mock tests. There is no alternative to practice and it can make one perfect.”

