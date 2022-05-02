CBSE Hindi Elective Exam Analysis: Paper easy, questions from syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the CBSE Class 12 Hindi core and elective exam 2022 term 2 today. Students felt that the Hindi elective exam was quite easy and the questions were within the prescribed syllabus.

In addition to this, students also felt that the exam was not very lengthy as they were able to finish the entire question paper on time. “The students felt that the Hindi elective paper was easy and the questions were as per the syllabus. Students were able to finish the exam paper within time and are expecting to get good marks,” said Dr. Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr, UP.

This year, students were given two hours to complete their Hindi elective exam, and 15 minutes extra to read the question paper and strategise their answers. However, those 15 minutes cannot be used to write answers.

Due to the increasing Covid cases, the Board is taking all necessary precautions related to coronavirus. Students are being asked to bring and wear face masks at all times in the exam centre premises. Sanitiser bottles are also being made available at the exam centres.

Students should ensure they do not forget to carry their admit cards along with them as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without their admit cards.