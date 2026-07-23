CBSE issues guidelines for Class 12 supplementary exams 2026; practical exams to be held from July 29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for schools conducting the practical exams for Class 12 students placed under the compartment category. As per the official notice, the supplementary practical exams for intermediate students will be conducted from July 29 to August 4, 2026. The board has announced that the Class 12 practical exam will be conducted for all the students who could not pass the main practical exam in any subject and for students who failed to secure passing marks in both the theory and practical exam of any subject.

Providing further clarity to schools and students participating in the supplementary practical examination, CBSE stated that if any student has been placed under the compartment category due to Repeat in Practical (RP), they will only be required to appear for the practical examination. For such students, re-appearing in the compartmental CBSE Board theory examination is not mandatory as the previously scored theory marks will be counted. Whereas, students who have received ‘Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB)’ on their marksheets will be required to appear for both the practical and theory supplementary examinations, 2026.