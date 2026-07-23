CBSE issues guidelines for Class 12 supplementary exams 2026; practical exams to be held from July 29

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for schools conducting the practical exams for Class 12 students placed under the compartment category. As per the official notice, the supplementary practical exams for intermediate students will be conducted from July 29 to August 4, 2026. The board has announced that the Class 12 practical exam will be conducted for all the students who could not pass the main practical exam in any subject and for students who failed to secure passing marks in both the theory and practical exam of any subject.
Providing further clarity to schools and students participating in the supplementary practical examination, CBSE stated that if any student has been placed under the compartment category due to Repeat in Practical (RP), they will only be required to appear for the practical examination. For such students, re-appearing in the compartmental CBSE Board theory examination is not mandatory as the previously scored theory marks will be counted. Whereas, students who have received ‘Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB)’ on their marksheets will be required to appear for both the practical and theory supplementary examinations, 2026.
CBSE has asked all Class 12 students appearing for the supplementary practical examinations to report to their respective schools by July 27, 2026, with a copy of their provisional marksheet and CBSE admit card. The practical examinations for regular students will be conducted at their own schools, while privately registered candidates will appear at the centres allotted for their theory examinations.
In cases where a theory examination centre lacks the necessary infrastructure for conducting practicals in a particular subject, the concerned CBSE Regional Office will arrange an alternative venue, either at a nearby school or another designated examination centre. Students have also been advised to check the date and time of their practical examination and report to the venue well before the scheduled time.
The board has directed all its Regional Offices to appoint external examiners for schools conducting the Class 12 supplementary practical examinations. Schools have been instructed to use only the practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices and ensure that all entries are filled in correctly.
Internal examiners will be appointed by the respective schools from among their own teachers. CBSE has also mandated that schools upload practical marks on the CBSE portal on the same day the examination is conducted. Once uploaded, the marks will be treated as final, and no requests for modification by schools or examiners will be entertained.