CBSE warns students against misinformation on term-II board exams, issues advisory

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a public advisory warning student against the incorrect information being circulated on some of the online media platforms regarding class 10 and 12 term II board exams.

“It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams,” the advisory read.

The CBSE also clarified that the format for the term 2 exams will remain the same, as mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021.

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” CBSE reiterated through the advisory.