CBSE gets Digital India Award under ‘Exemplary Online Service’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has bagged the Digital India Award under ‘Exemplary Online Service’ category on Friday. The award was conferred to the board by the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The CBSE has been awarded for various digital initiatives undertaken recently. The board’s IT team received the award on behalf of chairperson Anita Karwal.

Recently, CBSE had developed a first-of-its-kind digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which has been integrated with DigiLocker. The digital academic documents are digitally signed using the digital signature of Controller of Examinations of CBSE, which make them legally valid digital document as per the IT Act.

These documents are also having PKI based QR codes and they can be verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

The government launched digital lockers in February 2015 and within three months over 1 lakh people have started using it. Madhya Pradesh (over 24,000), Uttar Pradesh (over 17,000) and Gujarat (over 13,000) are top three states where people have registered for this facility.

The concept of the digital locker is to make people free from carrying files or getting copies attested. Any person having Aadhaar number can open digital locker account for free.