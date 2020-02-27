CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 exams for February 28 and 29 in violence-hit Delhi areas

Due to the ongoing riots in Delhi, the CBSE had postponed the examinations in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi. Express Photo By Praveen Khanna. (Representational Image) Due to the ongoing riots in Delhi, the CBSE had postponed the examinations in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi. Express Photo By Praveen Khanna. (Representational Image)

In the wake of the communal violence in Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed the class 10th, 12th board examinations which were scheduled to be held on February 28 and 29 respectively. The new dates for these exams will be released soon, as per an official note from the board. The board also said that from March 2 onwards, the rest exams in all centres will be held as per the schedule.

The CBSE had earlier postponed the examinations in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi on February 26 and 27. As per a senior CBSE official, new question papers will be set for those appearing in these centres.

Delhi violence LIVE updates

On February 28, class 10 students have to appear for Elem Book-K and Accountancy paper while class 12 has Urdu (elective and core), Sanskrit (elective and core), engineering science, front office operations, air-conditioning and refrigeration, Design, Salesmanship.

Similarly, on February 29, class 10 students will appear for Hindi course A and B and class 12 for Engineering graphic, typography, printed textile, library and information science, typography and computer application, library system and resource management, capital market operations, electronic technology, library and information science, fashion studies, printed textile.

The Delhi High Court had yesterday directed CBSE to give the schedule keeping the current situation in mind. Meanwhile, schools in northeast Delhi continued to be closed for the third consecutive day on Thursday as the death toll in the violence rose to 33.

