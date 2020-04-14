CBSE, Fit India Mission to stream live exercise classes for students from April 15

Live class to begin from April 15 (Representational image) Live class to begin from April 15 (Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with Fit India Mission will begin life fitness sessions for school children from April 15 onward. The sessions will be streamed live on Fit India’s YouTube channel. “As many schools have already initiated online or virtual classes for students, it is equally important to invest in their overall physical, emotional and mental well-being at home during this period,” the board said in a recent circular.

In a letter addressed to school principals, CBSE said that all the live sessions are downloadable and can be made available as video capsules to be disseminated later. The sessions, claims the board, will be created to ensure it engages students, teachers as well as parents.

The Fit India Mission has reportedly made five capsules of five minutes each for breaks between online sessions. These capsules will be played by schools in between online study sessions.

Meanwhile, schools are holding classes online for students until the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to extend the lockdown till May 3. Over 10,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus in India. The death toll in the nation due to the virus has reached 339.

For those belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society, coping with these classes has been difficult. As per a report, of the 25 crore students affected by the lockdown, 80 per cent are from EWS category. These students are struggling due to lack of e-learning, know-how and unavailability of required infrastructure.

