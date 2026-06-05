CBSE files complaint with Delhi Police over cyber attacks on Post-Result Services Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police over a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its Post-Result Services Portal. The board said the attacks were aimed at disrupting services used by lakhs of students across the country following the declaration of Class 12 board examination results.

According to a press release issued on June 5 by CBSE, the complaint has been submitted to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police. The board has sought a detailed investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible for the attacks.

The Post-Result Services Portal, launched on June 2, 2026, facilitates several services for students, including verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, and re-evaluation of answer scripts. CBSE stated that the portal came under repeated and sophisticated cyber attacks over the past three days, resulting in attempts to disrupt its normal functioning.