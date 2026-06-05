CBSE files complaint with Delhi Police over cyber attacks on Post-Result Services Portal
Despite the scale of the attacks, CBSE has maintained that its systems and databases remain secure. The board clarified that there has been no breach of data, no compromise of confidential information, and no unauthorised access to its databases.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lodged a formal complaint with the Delhi Police over a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its Post-Result Services Portal. The board said the attacks were aimed at disrupting services used by lakhs of students across the country following the declaration of Class 12 board examination results.
According to a press release issued on June 5 by CBSE, the complaint has been submitted to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police. The board has sought a detailed investigation and appropriate legal action against those responsible for the attacks.
The Post-Result Services Portal, launched on June 2, 2026, facilitates several services for students, including verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, and re-evaluation of answer scripts. CBSE stated that the portal came under repeated and sophisticated cyber attacks over the past three days, resulting in attempts to disrupt its normal functioning.
The attacks reportedly involved a large volume of malicious internet traffic originating from multiple IP addresses both within and outside India. CBSE said the apparent objective of the attackers was to destabilise the portal, deny access to legitimate users, and potentially attempt unauthorised extraction of information. The board noted that such disruptions could adversely affect students and parents seeking post-result services and create unnecessary inconvenience during a crucial admission period.
Despite the scale of the attacks, CBSE has maintained that its systems and databases remain secure. The board clarified that there has been no breach of data, no compromise of confidential information, and no unauthorised access to its databases. It stressed that all cyber threats were successfully mitigated through continuous monitoring and rapid response mechanisms.
CBSE apperciated the efforts of cybersecurity experts from IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, the Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In, and other central government agencies for helping counter the attacks.