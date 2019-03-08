CBSE files another FIR over ‘fake news’ of exam paper leaks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has registered a second FIR on Thursday against alleged fake videos streaming on YouTube and other social media platforms claiming to have access to original question papers of Class 12 accountancy, chemistry, English and Class 10 mathematics and science papers. The board had filed an FIR on similar charges on March 6.

“The board has located more uploads on YouTube falsely claiming to have access to the original question papers of some subjects and filed yet another complaint and again written to Delhi Police to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provisions of IPC and IT Act,” said the official notification.

“The board seeks the cooperation of public not to believe the fake, unverified news and help in maintaining the sanctity of examinations at all cost,” mentioned the official notification.

Earlier on Wednesday, in an official release, the board said, “The papers on these websites have been scrutinized and 100% have been found to be fake.”

The board stated that fake information is being circulated to “thwart the good efforts of the board and to create panic and confusion among the students”

The Class 10 Mathematics paper was held Wednesday and, according to the board, it was the largest in terms of the number of candidates appearing. “In fact, the Mathematics examination held on March 7, 2019 was the largest in terms of numbers wherein 19,04,817 candidates appeared,” read the official notification.

The board has taken several security initiatives to conduct examinations smoothly. To avoid panic and confusion, the board has issued advisories and public notices in newspapers to be aware of fake news that is being circulated by unscrupulous persons, read the official notification.

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 29, and that of Class 12 on April 3, 2019.