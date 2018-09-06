CBSE felicitates 37 teachers, principals on Teachers’ Day

Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. (Representational image) Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. (Representational image)

A total of 37 teachers (primary, secondary and senior secondary) and principals from CBSE affiliated schools were felicitated today by the Board for their contribution in the field of education and innovation in classroom teaching for the year 2017-18. This was for the first time that CBSE had invited online applications from principals and teachers for CBSE awards 2017-18. This time instead of regional committees, a national level screening committee was formed to select the awardees.

The Chairperson CBSE Anita Karwal congratulated all the recipients and said that the world is indebted to teachers for they build the nations, global societies and shape the lives of numerous students through teaching and guiding. Each award consists of a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

The parameter to select the awardees were:

— Academic qualifications

— Scholarly contributions

— Functional Research

— Curriculum

— Community and Student Development achievements, awards and honours

— Specific criteria such as effectiveness as a teacher, remedial teaching, teacher contribution

— Face-to-face interaction

Rina Ray, Secretary (school education and literacy), Smt Anita Karwal, Chairman CBSE, Sh. Anurag Tripathi Secretary, CBSE and many others from MHRD, KVS and NVS graced the occasion with their presence.

