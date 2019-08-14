CBSE fee hike row: Delhi students need not pay, govt will bear the cost, says Manish Sisodia

CBSE fee hike row: Following a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directive which mentioned that the SC/ ST students will have to pay Rs 50 only as the exam fees and the rest amount will be collected from the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said the students will not have to pay any fees for their class 10, 12 examinations.

“Students in Delhi govt schools and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “Delhi govt will bear the entire cost for all categories of students, modalities being worked out,” Sisodia said.

CBSE fee hike row: How political parties reacted

Calling the fee hike as unfortunate, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati demanded its immediate withdrawal. The BSP chief said SC/ST students will now have to pay higher fees. “Similarly, the fee for general category students has also been doubled. This is a very unfortunate, racist and anti-poor decision. CBSE should take it back immediately.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) termed the recent fee hike as central government’s “vindictive” mindset towards socially oppressed sections. The hike in examination fees of CBSE students of class 10th and 12th reveals the government’s “retrograde attitude”, the party’s official release mentioned.

Accusing the BJP of targeting poor and the SC/ST students by increasing class 10 and 12 board examination fees, the Congress demanded that the board should take back its decisions. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after according step-motherly treatment to Dalits and tribals, the BJP government is now targeting the young generation by raising the fees of board examinations.

CBSE last week hiked the fees for class 10 and 12 annual examinations. According to the circular, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students will have to pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects, while earlier the fees was Rs 50 for the same. The general category students who were paying Rs 750 earlier, will now have to shell out Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both class 10 and 12. Earlier, it was Rs 5,000. For them, the fees for an additional subject in class 12 has been fixed at Rs 2,000, as against Rs 1,000 earlier.