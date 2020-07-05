CBSE, Facebook jointly launch online safety programme; to train 10,00 teachers, students

CBSE, Facebook to train 10,000 educators, students in first phase of the training programme (Image Source: Pexels/Representational image) CBSE, Facebook to train 10,000 educators, students in first phase of the training programme (Image Source: Pexels/Representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have collaborated to launch a training curriculum for educators and students on ‘digital safety and online well-being’ and ‘Augmented Reality (AR)’. The course modules are designed for secondary school students.

Each of the two programmes aims to train 10,000 teachers. The registration process for these courses will begin from July 6 and will close on July 20. The augmented reality programme will be launched on August 10 while the digital safety and well-being course will begin from August 6, as per the official notice by the CBSE.

Read | CBSE to train teachers in ‘experiential learning’ through Diksha platform

Schools and colleges will be nominating teachers and students for the programme and those who complete the course will get e-certificates. This is only the first phase of the training. In the second phase, CBSE will introduce AR and digital safety programs for 30,000 students in each category.

“Growing internet access and usage, online abuse, bullying, misinformation, fake news, internet addiction etc are increasingly becoming important issues to deal with,” CBSE said in an official circular. It added, “The ability to navigate through these challenges and situations has become more vital than ever. Considering this, CBSE has partnered with Facebook India to launch free and comprehensive training programmes.”

Read | Parents not ready to send children to school, demand reduced syllabus, to continue online classes

“As more and more young users get online, it becomes important to educate young adults, and students on making well-informed choices online and also help them develop skills they need to safely navigate the internet. The curriculum on digital safety and online well-being covers aspects such as safety, privacy, mental health, and Instagram’s Guide for Building Healthy Digital Habits. The module has been designed to guide students to become responsible digital users, identify and report threats and harassment as well as report misinformation. At least 10,000 students will be covered in the training which will be imparted by the Centre for Social Research (CSR),” Facebook India said in a statement.

Earlier, CBSE had launched a handbook for classes 9 to 12 students to make them aware of various aspects of cybersecurity. It introduced students to several aspects of bullying including social exclusion, intimidation, defamation, and emotional harassment, online sexual abuse, cyber radicalisation, online attack and fraus, and online enticement. It also introduced the nine elements of digital citizenship — digital access, literacy, communication, etiquette, health and wellbeing, rights, freedom and responsibility, security, and law.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd